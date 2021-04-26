Beaufort Dunkin’ celebrates remodel with chance for free coffee for a year

BEAUFORT — Dunkin’ has remodeled its Beaufort restaurant at 1748 Live Oak St. and will celebrate the new design with a reopening event Tuesday morning.
The store features the brand’s next generation design, according to a release. To celebrate, the restaurant will award free coffee for a year to the first 50 guests in the drive-thru at 5 a.m. Tuesday.
In addition, franchisee Rick Holloway and his staff will present a $1,000 donation to Loaves and Fishes during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:30 a.m. Through the morning guests can enjoy appearances by Dunkin’ mascots and giveaways.
Going forward, the restaurant is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Elements of Dunkin’s new restaurant experience include a modern design, premium cold pours served through a tap system and Dunkin’ on Demand, a dedicated area for mobile pickups, according to a release. The restaurant also features increased energy efficient and is designed to save 25% more energy compared than a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.
“We are thrilled to be a part of Dunkin’s next generation store initiative and can’t wait to bring this innovative new restaurant to the community,” Mr. Holloway said in the release. “The new menu offerings and approachable atmosphere will grab the attention of Dunkin’ fans and help keep Beaufort running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.