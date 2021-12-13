Architect presents designs for school bond projects; consultant announces retirement

BEAUFORT — The architect and consultant for classroom additions and renovations included in a $42 million school bond referendum approved in November 2020 presented preliminary designs Tuesday for five projects during the Carteret County Board of Education meeting.
The board met in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive in Beaufort.
Prior to the presentation by architect Jimmy Hite with Hite Associates PC of Greenville, the school system’s bond construction consultant, Keith Maready, announced he would retire Friday, Dec. 31.
Mr. Maready, 67, who has overseen major bond and construction projects for the system for 16 years, said it was a difficult decision, but felt it was the right time for he and his family. The school board contracted with him last year to lead the multiple facility upgrades, renovations and additions to be paid for with the bonds.
“I appreciate the time I’ve had working with all of you and previous board members,” he said. “I wish nothing but the best for this program. Don’t let it falter, and don’t hesitate to call me if you need anything.”
Board member John McLean thanked Mr. Maready for his years of service.
“Your relationship with our county commissioners and contractors and your work ethic are unrivaled,” Mr. McLean said. “We can’t thank you enough for what you have done for our school system.”
Following the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said school officials were in the process of interviewing candidates to replace Mr. Maready.
“I am hoping to be able to recommend an individual to the Board of Education at the January meeting,” he said.
As for the projects reviewed Tuesday, Mr. Maready said projects were all on track for design completion.
Assistant superintendent Richard Paylor added that other projects covered by the bond are already underway, including the replacement of doors at several schools.
“Doors are complete at Harkers Island Elementary School,” Mr. Paylor said. “We are waiting on two doors to be complete at Atlantic Elementary. We are about 40 percent complete at West Carteret.”
Major projects included in the bond involve construction of auxiliary gym/shelters at the three public high schools and White Oak Elementary School. The gyms will serve as emergency shelters in the event of hurricanes and other disasters.
“We have had EMS folks heavily involved in the shelter design,” Mr. Maready said.
He added that designs for a gymnasium/shelter and auditorium addition at East Carteret High School are finished.
“The scheduled bid opening is the first week of January,” Mr. Maready said.
The project calls for construction of an estimated 2,000-square-foot auditorium addition on the southwest end of the existing facility. It will include a choral/classroom, dressing rooms, storage areas and toilet facilities.
ECHS will also receive an approximately 10,000-square-foot auxiliary gymnasium/shelter that will be outfitted with a generator and food service area for use as an emergency shelter. There will be locker rooms, as well. The gym will be located near the football field.
The estimated cost for ECHS additions is $4 million, according to Mr. Maready. He said if everything goes smoothly, work could begin the end of February.
Bids for an approximate 8,000-square-foot gymatorium/shelter at WOES are expected to go out in February. The gymatorium will replace the existing facility. The new multipurpose gym will have a stage, sports floor, serving kitchen, teacher workrooms and restroom facilities. It will also be equipped with a generator. The estimated cost of the project is $2 million.
Bids for construction of a gymnasium/shelter and classroom addition at Croatan High School are scheduled for April. The school will receive a gymnasium/shelter similar to the one at ECHS. It will be located behind the existing gym.
The CHS classroom addition, which will be placed where the current staff parking lot is located, will include 12 classrooms, two science labs, multiple resource room areas, workrooms and restrooms. The approximate cost for CHS projects is $5.5 million, according to Mr. Maready.
Bids for a gymnasium/shelter, band room, locker rooms and science/ROTC classrooms at West Carteret High School are expected to be ready in May. The gym/shelter will be similar to those at the other high schools. The facility will be near the football field. The science/ROTC addition will include six rooms and labs. It will be attached to the existing ROTC area.
The band room will be built on the south end of the school where the shop area is located. The school will also receive expansion and renovations to locker rooms. The estimated cost for all of the projects at WCHS is $6.5 million.
Bids for a classroom and dining room addition at Broad Creek Middle School are expected to be advertised in June. The school will receive an estimated 22,000-square-foot, 16-room classroom addition behind the gymnasium. Plus, the school will receive a dining room addition that will be located at the front of the existing dining facility.
In addition, Mr. Maready said BCMS will receive a new access road designed to get traffic off of Highway 24 when parents drop off and pick up students. The road will extend off a street located on the west side of the school. The road will go behind and around the school, ending up in the drop-off parking area.
The approximate cost of the BCMS classroom addition and road is $3.8 million, with the dining addition estimated at $500,000.
