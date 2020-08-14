Close quarters may have contributed to outbreak at correctional center

NEWPORT — More then 25% of the offender population at Carteret Correctional Center tested positive for COVID-19 during recent mass testing of the state’s prisons, and the layout of the facility may have contributed.
Meanwhile, several detention officers at the Carteret County jail recently tested positive, as well.
According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, 76 offenders at the state-run Carteret Correctional Center in Newport tested positive for COVID-19. The Carteret County Health Department initially reported the outbreak July 23, stating all inmates had been tested July 21. With 267 people tested, 28.46% of the jail population at that time was found positive for COVID-19.
The Carteret County Health Deparment reports the positive cases are no longer active as of Aug. 4, and no deaths were reported at the jail as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak at the correctional center.
NCDPS announced in mid-June a plan to test every offender in the state prison system for COVID-19, a task it estimated would take about two months to complete and cost more than $3.3 million.
County Health Department officials said one test was performed at the Newport correctional facility July 15, the first to be administered there. Subsequently, the first test resulting in a positive was conducted July 21, at which time the full testing was conducted.
As of Aug. 6, NCDPS reported it had completed the mass testing. Out of 29,062 offenders tested, 619 were found to be positive. The state claims the 2.1% positivity rate is “much lower” than in prison systems in other states.
The Carteret Correctional Center’s positivity rate of around 28% is significantly higher than the state average.
NCDPS Communications Officer John Bull said the DPS's Division of Prisons considers any outbreak of COVID-19 in a prison to be "significant."
"All the offenders currently at Carteret Correctional are asymptomatic for the virus," Mr. Bull previously told the News-Times. However, people who test positive but experience no symptoms can still spread the virus.
"Our experience indicates this virus spreads more in prison dormitory settings than it does in facilities with single sells," Mr. Bull continued. "Carteret Correctional is a dormitory facility."
To address the issue of offenders testing positive, NCDPS personnel separate offenders who test positive from the general population and place them in medical isolation. Mr. Bull said the housing units where those testing positive are located are then placed under medical quarantine for observation and twice daily temperature checks.
"Any offender who subsequently shows symptoms of the virus is moved into medical isolation," he said. "Each prison has medical protocols in place in the event an offender needs advanced medical care."
Carteret Correctional isn't the only detention facility in the county with subjects testing positive. The Carteret County Sheriff's Office issued a press release Aug. 3 reporting four detention officers at the Carteret County Detention Center in Beaufort tested positive for COVID-19.
"As of Monday, Aug. 3 there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the inmates," Sheriff's Office staff said. "As a result of these positive cases, the Carteret County Health Department will begin conducting mass testing for all inmates and detention center personnel at the Carteret County Detention Center."
Inmates testing positive are to be isolated from the general population until they've completed requirements outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"If a detention officer tests positive, he or she will be excluded from work," the sheriff’s office said. "Contact tracing procedures will begin to identify any close contacts."
Sheriff Asa Buck said in the release the coronavirus has shown "to be very effective in spreading in congregate living settings, like correctional and detention facilities.
"We've taken some pretty significant steps in the jail to do our best to avoid any outbreak or infection in the jail," the sheriff said. "We remain committed to protecting the inmates and our staff members."
