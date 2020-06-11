Raccoon tests positive for rabies

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Health Department reported Thursday a raccoon spotted Tuesday has tested positive for rabies, the second case reported in Morehead City in the last two weeks.
According to a press release issued Thursday, Carteret County Animal Control officers responded to a call for service Tuesday involving a potentially rabid raccoon in the vicinity of Riverside Avenue and Arendell Street.
The other incident involved a rabid fox, which was reported May 31 in the vicinity of Lake Avenue and Arendell Street. Those test results came back to animal control June 3.
As for the raccoon, it was showing symptoms consistent with rabies and was euthanized and the specimen was submitted to the State Public Health Lab for rabies testing. Results came back Thursday, indicating the raccoon had tested positive for rabies.
Animal control officials encouraged the public to remain alert and make sure pets are up-to-date on vaccinations.
“Members of the public noticing wildlife exhibiting abnormal behaviors should contact Animal Control immediately while also keeping in mind that just because you see an animal out during the day, does not necessarily indicate that the animal has rabies,” Animal Control Supervisor Lauren Anderson said in the release.
She further said signs of rabies in wildlife can include excessive aggression, seeming dazed or confused or problems with balance/coordination.
Ms. Anderson reminded people it’s important to keep pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations and not approach wildlife.
To report wildlife displaying abnormal behavior, contact animal control at 252-728-8585 or call 911. For more information on rabies and how to prevent exposure to rabies, visit epi.publichealth.nc.gov/cd/rabies/control.html.
