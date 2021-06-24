Cedar Point contractor to begin pier work soon; town gets $60K contribution from county

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point town manager David Rief said Tuesday the contractor to build a new pier in Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park should start work within about a week.
The pier, according to Mr. Rief, will be 6 feet wide and 200 feet long – the same length as the existing pier – with a 16-by-21-foot platform at the end covered by a light gray metal roof to deflect heat. There will a bench on the platform, as well as a picnic table, and the structure will be compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act.
The town awarded the $89,000 contract for the project to Bobby Cahoon Marine Construction of Grantsboro.
Mr. Rief, speaking during his manager’s comments at the end of the Cedar Point Board of Commissioners’ monthly meeting in town hall off Sherwood Avenue Tuesday, also told the board the town has received a $60,000 contribution from Carteret County for improvements in the park. He said the county had earmarked the funds in 2019 to help the town purchase land for a park, but Cedar Point never got the money.
Wednesday, Mr. Rief said he found out about the money recently afterMayor Scott Hatsell talked to County Commissioner Robin Comer, who represents some of the western region of the county.
“Robin mentioned it to Scott, and Scott told me,” Mr. Rief said, so he looked into it and found the money was still in the county’s recurring budget. It’s worth 1.5 cents on the town’s tax rate, so it’s more than welcome, Mr. Rief said.
Mr. Comer did not respond to a phone call Wednesday, and County Manager Tommy Burns was unavailable for comment, according to his office.
But Mr. Rief said Tuesday night the $60,000 “is in hand.” He addedhe had asked the county if it would be OK to use the money for park improvements instead of a land purchase and officials said it would be fine.
The town bought the 56 acres of land along Boathouse Creek and White Oak River for the park in 2019.
As for the pier, construction costs will be covered by a $140,000 unsolicited, anonymous donation to the town this spring. The remaining approximately $50,000 from the donation will allow the town to put some picnic tables, benches and swings in the 56-acre natural area.
Mr. Rief said there also could be enough money left over to add restrooms to the park. He’s working on designs and will get cost estimates for the town commission to consider.
The county funds could also be used for things like the restroom facility, Mr. Rief said.
Meanwhile, he told the board Tuesday night the town is still inching toward receipt of a long-approved grant the N.C. Land and Water Trust Fund to help buy the land. There have been numerous hang-ups preventing receipt of the $1.01 million grant, including state budget issues, survey work and the details of the conservation easement the town had to work out with the grantor, which is primarily interested in helping protect water quality.
Mr. Rief said Tuesday he’s received notice the town is very close to getting the money. However, he said “they can’t fund us until after the first week of July.”
Once received, the money will eventually be used to pay down the debt on the bonds sold to purchase the park.
