ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Council will hold a special meeting Monday, Jan. 30 in the town hall and will likely name a successor to Town Manager David Walker who is retiring after 15 years in the job.
Mayor Trace Cooper announced the special meeting during his monthly comments at the end of the council’s meeting Monday night in the town hall and online via Zoom.
The Jan. 30 meeting will begin at 11 a.m.
Mayor Cooper said the town “has been fortunate to have our leader since 2009,” and said he believes the council “will be in a position to make an announcement” during the special meeting.
Walker announced in May 2022 that he will retire in spring of 2023 after the council selects his replacement and the person begins work.
The town council interviewed candidates during two closed session meetings Jan. 3-4, but no finalists’ names have been released.
The town has been seeking applicants for the position since July, aided in the search process by a consulting firm based in Apex.
The goal all along has been to make a final decision this month and to have the new manager in place by April 1.
When he announced his pending retirement last spring, Walker said he wanted to give the town plenty of time to find a good new manager. He also served as town manager in Morehead City and Kinston and has been in local government a total of 42 years.
He and his family plan to live in the area after retirement.
