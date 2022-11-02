CEDAR POINT — Respondents to a survey for development of the town’s comprehensive land-use plan update are generally happy with where they live but – no surprise – concerned about traffic on Highway 24 and the pace of development.
Representatives of Benchmark Inc., the consulting firm the town hired to update the 2012 plan, presented summaries of the survey results to the planning board Tuesday night.
Of the 211 people who took the survey, either online or on paper, 86% were either Cedar Point residents, property owners or business owners. Of those who live in town, 25% percent have lived there less than five years, but 24 percent have been there more than 20 years.
The largest percentage of respondents – 34% – were 65 or older, while 26% were between 55 and 64 and 22% were between 45 and 54.
In response to a question about quality of life in Cedar Point, 66 percent said it was high and 33% said it was average. Respondents said the most important things affecting quality of life are K-12 education, recreational opportunities and community character, in that order.
They placed the most value on the town’s people, schools, water access, small town atmosphere and proximity to the beaches.
The leading concern among respondents was traffic, followed by public utilities, growth and development, the property tax rate, the environment and recreational opportunities.
Of all respondents, 49 percent said the pace of development was too fast, but 45 percent said it was “just right” and 6 percent said it was “too slow.” About 65 percent said traffic will be an issue if the development pace continues, and another 24 percent said “traffic is a mess” and they already experience delays.
Respondents, when asked that they most wanted, topped the list with greenways and trails, followed by bike lanes/paths, sidewalks, pedestrian crossings and golf cart paths.
Asked about the town’s aesthetics, 45% said it was “just OK” and another 27% said it “needs improvement.” Respondents said aesthetics could be improved with better landscaping and more uniform standards and an enhanced “gateway.”
Respondents gave the town’s municipal services 3.9 stars out of 5, and in order, supported most a police department, more recreational opportunities and increase yard waste pickup.
The largest number of respondents, 36, said the town’s vision for the future should be maintenance of the small town atmosphere. Another 21 respondents stressed more local businesses and restaurants.
The report from Benchmark to the town also took a dive into demographics.
The median age of a town residents is about 44, much younger than the rest of Carteret County. The median household income is $79,875, which is more than $20,000 above the medians for the county and state.
Cedar Point’s residents also have higher rates of higher education than the county and the state. The median value of a residential house id $335,900, which is more than $100,000 higher than the county median and approaching double the median for the state.
The town’s population was only about 600 in 1990 but reached nearly 1,800 in 2020 and is still trending up, the report says.
Most of the visitors who took the community survey said they would consider moving into Cedar Point if they found a great deal on a home. About one-third of visitors would also consider moving here if there was more recreation or if they experienced a change in employment. Four visitors selected ”other” as a potential reason for relocating to Cedar Point and specified that they either did not want to move to Cedar Point, would like better transportation options (such as bike paths and shuttle buses), or that it is too commercialized.
The comprehensive land-use plan, once , will be the document to guide all aspects of growth and development within the town over the next 10 years. Officials say it will provide long-range strategic direction to elected officials, appointed boards and staff as they develop and implement projects, programs and policies to move the town forward in a sustainable manner. It sets goals and for the character and identity of the town, economic development, land-use, infrastructure and public services. The public survey is a part of the process to give input to town officials and Benchmark as the process moves along.
The town board of commissioners will ultimately sign off on a land-use plan and send it the state Division of Coastal Management for review. It will then come back to the town for possible changes, then go to the state Coastal Resources Commission for final approval.
There will be additional opportunities for public comment and participation along the way, including a formal public hearing.
