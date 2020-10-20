CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help locating a missing juvenile who may be in McColl, S.C.
Kirstin White is a 17-year-old white female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 140 pounds, with blue hair and hazel eyes. She was reported as a runaway from her Morehead City home Monday, and was in the area of McColl, S.C. Monday around 10 p.m.
She is driving a flat-black 1997 Honda CRV with North Carolina registration RAW-1636. The back tire cover is covered with stickers and the dashboard is painted white and black.
The CCSO says if she is located, stop and hold and notify the sheriff’s office at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County communications at 252-726-1911.
