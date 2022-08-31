CARTERET COUNTY - Carteret County Public Library System is encouraging residents to sign up for free library cards this month.
Library card sign-up events will be held at the Market at Cedar Point from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 and at the Newport Community Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
First created in 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month runs through September and coincides with the beginning of the school year.
The free cards allow the public to access technology, media resources and educational programs at any library in the county.
Anyone who lives or owns property in Carteret County is eligible for a library card.
Visit www.carteretcountypubliclibrary.org for more information on how to get a card and to learn about library resources and programs.
