NEWPORT — Officials are going to buy a new vehicle for the Newport Police Department, but Police Chief Keith Lewis says that’s just “a Band-Aid on the bigger issue” of the aging fleet.
The town council met Sept. 15, with Councilman Danny Fornes absent, for a special meeting at the town hall boardroom and online via Zoom. During the meeting, the council unanimously authorized town staff to purchase a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck for the police department, not to exceed $37,000, and to amend the town budget to reflect the purchase.
The truck will replace a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe that’s been taken out of service due to a need for repairs. Assistant Public Works Director Jim Bristle, who oversees the town’s vehicle fleet, said the repairs required for the Tahoe make replacing it a better option.
Chief Lewis’ concerns about his department’s fleet doesn’t end with one vehicle, however. The chief said his department currently has 13 vehicles, three of which are out of service.
“Eight are greater than six years old,” Chief Lewis said.
The average mileage is about 72,000 miles per vehicle.
While the council discussed the idea of replacing additional vehicles, no additional action was taken.
In other news at the special meeting, the council discussed a proposal to improve information technology infrastructure and services for staff and officials. After discussion, the council agreed by general consensus to hold another special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The council received a presentation Sept. 10 from IT firm VC3 Inc. Town officials are considering signing a five-year contract with the firm to handle upgrading computer and phone systems, as well as providing IT services. However, Councilman Bob Benedict said he wanted more time to look over the draft service agreement before the council takes action on it.
