Wildlife commission advises beachgoers to watch out for nesting birds

MOREHEAD CITY — Beachgoers in Carteret County and along the North Carolina coast are advised by state officials to give shore-nesting birds their space.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission issued an advisory Tuesday, asking beachgoers to remember to “share the shore” with beach-nesting birds, giving them, their eggs and chicks a wide berth. Shorebird nesting is now underway along the coast, and biologists with the WRC urge people to watch where they step because these birds are very sensitive to disturbance.
“Eggs and chicks are well camouflaged and can be unintentionally stepped on and crushed by humans and pets,” the WRC said. “Getting too close to a nesting bird can cause it to fly off, leaving the eggs or chicks vulnerable to the elements or to predators.”
WRC wildlife management division wildlife diversity program assistant chief Dr. Sara Schweitzer said birds “have their ways of letting you know when you’re too close.”
“They’ll call loudly and often fly at you, only pulling up when a foot or so above your head,” Dr. Schweitzer said. “Some species will pretend to have a broken wing to lure you or other perceived predators away from the nest and chicks.”
According to the WRC, skimmers, terns, oystercatchers and plovers are some of the species that nest on the beach. Populations of several of these species, such as the common tern, gull-billed tern and black skimmer, have plummeted in recent years — mainly due to human disturbance and habitat loss. However, increased monitoring efforts and protections have led to stable or increasing numbers of nesting American oystercatchers and Wilson’s plovers.
Because beachgoers may not recognize bird-nesting habitats, the commission asks the public to observe the black-and-white signs posted by the agency and signs posted by agency partners around important beach-nesting areas and islands.
“The signs help people avoid nesting grounds from April 1 through Aug. 31 — the sensitive nesting and brood-rearing season — and advise that entering an area can result in the loss of eggs or chicks,” the commission said.
WRC staff also remind boaters to be mindful of nesting birds on islands, particularly if they approach an island posted with the black-and-white signs.
“We encourage everyone to respect the posted areas, and avoid islands marked as bird-nesting areas and even other islands where they see nesting birds,” Dr. Schweitzer said. “Some birds nest right down to the high tide line, so the likelihood of disturbing nests and stepping on flightless chicks is high. Finding another place to anchor would be preferred.”
Dr. Schweitzer added that it’s especially important to adhere to the ‘No dogs’ rule on the signs. Not only is it the law, but one dog can destroy an entire bird nesting colony in minutes.
Some islands are not marked with signs, such as many of the state’s marsh islands in the sounds. Dr. Schweitzer recommends people give these islands a buffer between their activities and any nesting birds.
The commission offers the following additional advice:
- Keep dogs on a leash at all times.
- Follow beach driving regulations in a given municipality or elsewhere. If driving is permitted, only drive on the lower part of the beach and drive slowly.
- Dispose of trash properly when leaving the beach, including bait and scraps from cleaned fish.
- Discard fishing line and kite string in an appropriate receptacle.
- Abstain from feeding gulls on the beach. Gulls are a major predator of young chicks and eggs.
- Ground drones and kites near nesting colonies.
More information about beach-nesting waterbirds and how to protect them, download the “North Carolina’s Beach-Nesting Birds” document at the website ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/Learning/documents/Species/Birds/Waterbird-Brochure-Final.pdf.
