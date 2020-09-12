Cedar Point waiting for NCDOT to fix Highway 24 sinkhole

CEDAR POINT — Town Administrator David Rief said Friday he still doesn’t know when the N.C. Department of Transportation will begin work to repair a potentially dangerous and destructive sinkhole at the intersection of Highway 24 and Hazel Willis Lane.
During the town board of commissioners’ meeting last month, Mr. Rief said town public works employees first noticed the sinkhole as a “depression” in a sidewalk near the intersection on the north side of the highway.
He said he notified NCDOT, and the agency shot a video through one of its pipes and said there was no indication of a problem in it, but there could be a leak from a West Carteret Water Corp. line. But WCWC, which serves the town, checked its pipe and said the sink hole was not its fault.
Mr. Rief went back to NCDOT, and officials said they’d dig up a section of the road to find and fix the problem.
It’s going to disrupt traffic, because the outside of the two westbound lanes of the major highway will have to be shut down while work is done.
Friday, Mr. Rief said he has noticed evidence NCDOT has been on the site in preparation for the work. But, he added, “I’m sure they didn’t want to do anything before or during the big holiday (Labor Day) weekend,” and the weather has been problematic this week, with frequent showers and occasional heavy downpours in the area.
Mr. Rief said he doesn’t know if the sinkhole has gotten worse, because the surface hasn’t changed and the town hasn’t removed the steel plate that covers the depression in the sidewalk and a small portion of the curb of the highway.
“If it’s getting any worse, that’s where you would see it, underneath the plate,” he said.
Mr. Rief said during the town board meeting he would follow up with NCDOT until the work is done, because the town wants to repair the blocked section of sidewalk, but won’t do so until the underlying problem is addressed.
In addition, town officials are concerned that if the problem does get worse, it could undermine the road, which is a major route for visitors coming to Carteret County from the west. It’s also heavily used by the military, especially vehicles from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock.
Hazel Willis Lane is a private, gravel road that leads to Bogue Sound and gets little traffic.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
