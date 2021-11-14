Group collects for food pantries
The Food Waste and Recovery Program of the Carteret Food and Health Council is sponsoring its second annual holiday food drive at several stores and cafes across Carteret County.
Shoppers are invited to contribute Thanksgiving food items, as well as paper goods and toiletries, by placing them in marked boxes at the stores. Items will be distributed to food pantries from Newport to Atlantic.
Food boxes are set up at Piggly Wiggly, Dollar General, Beaufort Drug Store and Coastal Community Market, all in Beaufort; Salty Catch Seafood in Sea Level and Otway; Stable Grounds Café, Williams Hardware, Dollar General on Bridges Street, Starbucks and Reeds Café, all in Morehead City; and Town and Country IGA in Newport.
Last year, FWR collected more than 2,000 pounds of food. This year the drive will continue through Friday, Nov. 19.
Financial donations may also be sent to “FWR-Carteret Food and Health Council” for a tax-deductible contribution. For mailing instructions, contact dfwalker99@hotmail.com.
Beaufort planners meet Monday
The Beaufort Planning Board will consider two rezoning requests this week.
The board will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom. The link to join should be available via the town’s website, beaufortnc.org.
The rezonings include a staff-initiated request to rezone property on Eastern Avenue from the townhomes condominiums and apartments (TCA) to business (B-1), and a request to shift the lot at 2158 Live Oak St. from a residential designation (R-20) to business.
The board will also consider previous meeting minutes and its 2022 calendar.
The meeting is open to the public.
BOE to meet Wednesday
The Carteret County Board of Elections will hold its November meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday at its offices off Live Oak Street in Beaufort.
Items on the agenda include the review of previous meeting minutes, review of incident reports and a report from the director.
The meeting is open to the public.
