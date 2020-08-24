Emerald Isle planners to talk stormwater

EMERALD ISLE — The town planning board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, and the main item on the agenda is stormwater management.
The meeting will be in the Emerald Isle board meeting room beside the police department on the north side of Highway 58. Those who wish to participate electronically can register to do so by clicking on “planning board” under “agendas” on the left side of the town website, emeraldisle-nc.org/.
Planning Director Josh Edmondson said no action is expected Monday, just a review of existing conditions and “discussion of strategies for moving forward.”
The town has a number of stormwater collection systems that pump to Emerald Isle Woods Park off Coast Guard Road. There is also a closed system that serves the Coast Guard Road corridor, but some areas still flood badly during and after heavy rains.
The town has its own pumps, but occasionally brings in portable pumps before expected heavy rainfall events, such as tropical storms and hurricanes.
There also are private stormwater management systems, such as the retention ponds in the Land’s End development off Coast Guard Road.
