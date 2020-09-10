Carteret County school system reports additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEAUFORT — As of Thursday morning, the Carteret County public school system has reported eight confirmed COVID-19 cases at three schools.
According to a COVID-19 reporting section on the school system’s website, there are three confirmed cases at White Oak Elementary School, three cases at Bogue Sound Elementary School and two at Croatan High School. Carteret County Schools Public Information Officer Tabbie Nance said she plans to post on the district’s website when new confirmed cases are reported.
The most recent case was one individual confirmed Wednesday at WOES. Two additional cases were confirmed at the school Monday.
BSE had one case confirmed Tuesday, with two other cases confirmed Aug. 28.
At CHS, one individual was confirmed Tuesday, with an additional case confirmed Aug. 30.
There was no comment from school officials regarding the increase in cases Thursday afternoon due to a power outage at the school system’s central office in Beaufort.
In a previous COVID-19 notification, Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said if an individual in the school system receives a positive diagnosis, the parents or guardians of students or the employees who have been in close contact are notified by the County Health Department. They are then asked to quarantine.
According to the health department, the best protection against COVID-19 is to wear a face covering or mask, stay at least 6 feet away from others and wash your hands frequently.
For those with questions or concerns, call the health department at 252-728-8550.
