CAPE CARTERET — It looks like there could still be some boat ramp permits for sale in Cape Carteret when they go on sale to out-of-town residents on Friday, July 1.
Interim town manager Frank Rush said Tuesday that as of the middle of the day Monday, 182 permits had been sold to town property owners, who got the first crack at them, beginning earlier this month.
The town commission voted in May to cap the number of permits for the ramp at the end of Manatee Street at 285, citing problems caused by boaters parking and leaving trailers in yards in the residential area.
When the permits went on sale on June 20 only to residents and property owners, 114 were snapped up quickly, leading to concerns that no out-of-towners would be able to purchase one.
However, Mr. Rush said Tuesday, the pace of permit sales has slowed since that first day, so there might be some available for out-of-town residents when they become eligible to obtain them Friday. To find out for sure, call the town hall at 252-393-8483.
This fiscal year, which runs from end of June 2021 to the beginning of July 2022, the town issued 468 permits to property owners in town and to out-of-towners to use the ramp.
Of those, 269 were issued to Cape Carteret residents and property owners, and the rest were issued to residents in Bogue, Peletier, Cedar Point, Swansboro and farther away.
Commissioner Steve Martin made the motion for the cap during the board’s June 13 meeting because of growing numbers of complaints from residents along the street and from boaters who have waited in long lines at the ramp, he said.
"It’s been extremely overcrowded for years,” Mr. Martin said after the meeting. “We’ve been hearing about it for years.”
Town residents are paying $225 for the annual permit, plus $50 for one additional boat. In the past, residents could register and get permits for up to four boats.
Residents of Bogue, Cedar Point, Swansboro and Peletier will, if permits are available Friday, will pay $500 for a permit for one boat for the year, and anyone outside that area will pay $750 for a permit for one boat.
In 2021-22, the annual permit for taxpaying Cape Carteret property owners, whether they live in town or not, was $100.
Residents who do not own property, like renters, can get the permit if they show proof of residence within the town limits.
The fee for residents of nearby Bogue, Cedar Point and Peletier was $250 in 2021-22, and the fee for all others was $350.
The town leases the ramp and property from a private owner. The facility is open 24 hours a day every day of the year.
To get the stickers, all must go to the town hall and show their boat and trailer registrations.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.