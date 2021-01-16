NC Ports partners with Scoular to expand agriculture opportunities

WILMINGTON — The North Carolina State Ports Authority announced it is expanding capabilities to help support the state’s agriculture through a new partnership with the company Scoular.
According to a release, N.C. Ports received approval Tuesday from the N.C. Council of State for a land lease to develop an agricultural transload facility on the Port of Wilmington. The Council of State approved the long-term lease for Scoular to develop an at-port facility that will receive, store and load agricultural products.
“We are excited to work with Scoular, a company that has more than a century of experience in the agriculture industry, to expand our business offerings to better serve the North Carolina agriculture community,” N.C. Ports Executive Director Brian Clark said in the release sent Tuesday shortly after the Council of State’s decision.
“Scoular looks forward to partnering with the North Carolina State Ports Authority on its exciting journey of growth that brings new agricultural markets to North Carolina farmers,” said Doug Grennan, vice president and general manager of select global grains and oilseeds for Scoular. “Equally exciting for Scoular is working with our steamship line partners in adding another export location within their container network to serve our joint global customers of feed and food products.”
Scoular is developing a transload operation on the Port of Wilmington’s general cargo terminal. The facility will be used to transfer bulk agricultural products to containers for export on ocean-going vessels.
“Scoular is one of the top exporters of ag related products in containers from the United States. This investment will aid in opening new export markets around the globe for North Carolina farmers,” Mr. Clark added.
The company anticipates breaking ground on the transload facility in the coming months, with an anticipated completion date this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.