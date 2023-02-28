CARTERET COUNTY — The Food Waste and Recovery Program (FWR) of Carteret’s Food and Health Council is holding its Easter-Spring Food Drive March 27-April 5 to support county food pantries.
Shoppers are invited to donate a can or box of food or cleaning supplies,to one of the donation boxes at 13 county businesses.
Beaufort locations are Piggy Wiggly, Beaufort Drug Store, Salty Catch Seafood, Coastal Community Market, Turner Street Market, Dollar General-Beaufort and Dollar General, Highway 101 near Havelock.\
Also participating are the Dollar Generals in Sea Level, Otway and Morehead City.
Donations can also be left in the CMAST lobby on the Carteret Community College campus in Morehead City.
Finally, in Newport, donations boxes will be at Stable Grounds Coffee Shop on Chatham Street and Crystal Coast Gymnastics.
New volunteers are invited to Join the FWR team on Saturday, March 25 for a box-decorating party at Promise Land Market on Arendell Street in Morehead City.
Those who want to donate but are unable to shop can contact FWR who will find someone to shop for you.
For more information, to offer food or volunteer, send a message through the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/CarteretFoodandHealthCouncil or call/text: 919-219-9840.
