PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores officials are slowly working toward possible adoption of a zoning ordinance amendment that would require new development or redevelopment of all single-family residential lots in town to maintain a significant portion of the square footage in its natural state.
The planning board discussed the proposal during its May 25 meeting but did not reach a conclusion on whether to recommend town commissioners approve the change.
The process began in a November 2021 planning board meeting. The existing development ordinance has no requirements to preserve natural areas, though it does limit the amount of impervious surface on a single-family lot and requires a certain number of trees per 1,000 square feet.
According to Mayor John Brodman, the proposal came from the planning board’s redevelopment subcommittee.
“The current draft of the proposed change establishes a natural area requirement of 35% for all single-family lots,” Mayor Brodman said in an email this week. “For example, a 12,500-square-foot lot would be required to have 4,375 square feet of natural area.”
The basic concept of the natural area requirement is that a portion of every lot that is developed would have to identify, prior to development, which part of the lot would remain undisturbed and in its natural state, the mayor said.
“In essence, this requirement is to protect existing natural topography, and except for exempt activities, the area would remain undisturbed and in its natural state. For previously developed lots, any existing natural areas would have to remain undisturbed and meet the minimum 35% requirement provided there is natural area left to be preserved.”
However, the mayor added the redevelopment process would not require that any natural areas be created or reestablished. Lots with less than 35% natural area remaining would have to preserve those portions of the lot as part of the redevelopment process.
The planning board will discuss the proposal again at a future meeting, and when it makes a recommendation, town commissioners would be required to conduct a public hearing on the proposed changes before voting on them.
Mayor Brodman said the proposal is already prompting considerable debate in town. He cited a letter to him from one property owner who bought land in 2021 and wants to build a second home and ultimately live in the house full-time after retirement.
The letter to the mayor states the property is a corner lot and development regulations already require 30-foot setbacks, and he fears the proposed change would impact his ability to build a house.
Mayor Brodman said the idea for the natural area requirement arose from a concern that some property owners are clear-cutting and leveling lots prior to building, and it is modeled in part on a long-existing requirement in Emerald Isle, where PKS Planning Director Kevin Reed formerly worked in the same position.
The mayor encouraged the property owner to speak during the public comment periods at future planning board and board of commissioners’ meetings.
“There has been considerable discussion of the impacts this would have on property owners,” Mayor Brodman said in his replay to the property owner. “The issue of the smaller lots has been discussed, with some proposing that any area to be kept in its natural state have some consideration of the size of the lot.”
In an email this week to town commissioners, Mayor Brodman noted that the requirement, if adopted, would not apply to existing homeowners but noted there are many other questions under discussion by appointed committees in town, including the definition of natural area.
“…Many buildable lots in town were created by digging the canal(s), draining wetlands, and using dredged spoils to create buildable lots,” the mayor wrote. “What is natural at this point?”
He also noted that the proposal could have “disparate impacts on different size lots, especially smaller lots, corner lots, and irregular-shaped lots.
“Oceanfront lots could count the public trust area of their lots on the beach (the area down to the southern-most boundary of their property lines, usually the mean high-water line), towards the requirement, leaving them free to do whatever they wish to do to the street side of their properties.”
The devil is always in the details, Mayor Brodman added, “and the draft ordinance is full of ambiguities and contradictions.
“For example, the draft ordinance says that the mandatory (35) percent natural area shall be staked off before the commencement of construction, and left in its natural state, protected from disturbance during construction.
“Another part of the ordinance lists exceptions that allow for relocation, removal and replacement of shrubs and the cutting and/or removal of nuisance vegetation.
“Can areas subject to easements be counted as ‘natural?’” the mayor continued. “There are many examples of contradictory or ambiguous language in the draft that need clarification.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
