ATLANTIC - The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the NC State Bureau of Investigation and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office crime scene unit, are currently investigating the deaths of two brothers found deceased in their home at 120 Clem Fulcher Court on Aug. 3.
On Aug. 9, autopsies were performed on Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59, and his younger brother William David Fulcher, 57, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Pathologists have ruled both deaths as homicide.
