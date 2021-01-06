CHC reports record 18 COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — The number ofCOVID-19 hospitalizations reported at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City broke another record Wednesday with 18 patients currently hospitalized with the illness.
The count surpassed the previous record of 16 hospitalizations that was originally set in mid-December. The hospital reported 16 COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday and Tuesday of this week, as well.
At the state level, North Carolina broke the hospitalization record for the fourth straight day Wednesday, with more than 3,800 patients reportedly hospitalized.
Meanwhile, county health officials confirmed an additional known 48 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total count up to 3,134 cases. Of those, 345 cases are considered active and 2,762 have recovered. The county’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 27.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday he is extending the state’s modified stay-at-home orders for three more weeks. The order imposes a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, as well as a mask mandate and other measures aimed at helping slow the spread of the coronavirus.
