MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College announced Tuesday Dr. Maggie Brown has been named the new vice president of instruction and student support.
She will begin her new role Monday, July 13, filling the position recently held by Dr. Tracy Mancini, who was promoted to CCC president effective June 1.
Dr. Brown currently serves as dean of industrial technologies at Lenoir Community College, where she has more than 16 years of higher education experience. She has served as dean of industrial technologies since 2017.
“Dr. Brown’s experiences across divisions, including developmental education, general education, and career and technical education, will serve the college well as we reach out to serve students and employers in Carteret County,” Dr. Mancini said in the press release.
She further pointed to Dr. Brown’s involvement in state accreditation and initiatives, such as Guided Pathways to Success, as reasons for her hire.
In the release, Dr. Brown said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the Carteret Community College family. My own family has been coming to Carteret County for three generations to enjoy the beautiful resources the area has to offer. It is now my great pleasure to join Dr. Mancini and the staff and faculty’s work enriching our students’ lives and bettering the region through meaningful training and educational opportunities. Every student comes to us with a personal goal of success, and my goal is to help each student’s experience be the best that it can be.”
According to the press release, the vice president of instruction and student support services oversees the planning, development and implementation of academic programs and student services.
While serving as dean at Lenoir Community College, Dr. Brown oversaw nine programs, managed the division’s operating and equipment budgets, implemented new recruiting initiatives and blended courses to facilitate customized industry training, internships and work-based learning.
She began her career in higher education at Lenoir Community College in 2004 and has held several positions, including instructor, director of developmental education, associate dean of arts and sciences and associate dean of business and industry before becoming the dean of industrial technologies. Prior to working in higher education, she taught English and journalism at West Craven High School from 2000-04.
Dr. Brown graduated from East Carolina University in 1999 with a degree in English and secondary education. She went on to receive her master’s degree in English and writing from ECU in 2003 and her doctorate in educational leadership and higher education from Western Carolina University in 2019.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
