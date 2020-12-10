MOREHEAD CITY — Local for-hire vessels will need to start submitting trip reports electronically early next year, and several local charter captains aren’t happy about that.
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council, an interstate fisheries management agency with jurisdiction in the federal waters of the south Atlantic, including those off North Carolina, announced Nov. 24 new electronic reporting requirements would go into effect Monday, Jan. 4 for federal charter/headboat permit holders for south Atlantic snapper-grouper, Atlantic coastal migratory pelagics or Atlantic dolphin-wahoo. According to the announcement, the intent of the new electronic reporting program is to provide more timely catch information by federally permitted charter vessels.
The SAFMC said this will enhance data collection, allowing for better fisheries management and science, and also provide accurate and reliable fisheries information about catch, effort and discards to be used in future stock assessments and management evaluations.
“If you have the permits mentioned above, you will be required to submit trip level electronic fishing reports by the Tuesday following a fishing week (Monday–Sunday),” the council said in an information packet it offers for-hire permit holders at the website gulfcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/SA-Combined.pdf. “For weeks in which no fishing occurred, you will need to submit a ‘Did Not Fish’ report. For those with dual Gulf and South Atlantic permits, you must meet the requirements for the Gulf electronic reporting, which are more stringent.”
Several charter captains voiced their displeasure with the upcoming requirement to the News-Times last week.
Capt. Scott Garris of Critter Gitter Fishing Charters in Cedar Point said due to increasing regulations like this, he’s looking into becoming a hired captain, rather than run his own charter business.
“It’s another piece of paperwork to keep up with,” he said.
Capt. Garris said he began charter fishing in 1992, prior to which he’d been a commercial fisherman. However, he said he phased out of commercial fishing in 2010 after fisheries managers began requiring trip ticket reports and regulations became too strict to make his work profitable.
Capt. Justin Hill with Family Time Fishing Charters of Beaufort is also displeased with the electronic reporting requirement. He said with his current work schedule, “I already don’t have enough time in the day to see my wife and family.”
“I don’t have time to fill out a weekly electronic report,” he said. “I don’t know how we’re going to accurately implement it into our business model. I think the numbers will be skewed once it is in place for the whole (charter) fleet.”
Capt. Bobby Ballou Jr. of Lady Faye Deep Sea Fishing Charters in Morehead City said he thinks the upcoming reporting requirement is “government overreach.”
“When this gets going, they (federal fisheries managers) are going to want to know everything you’re doing,” he said. “I’m all for protecting fish and some regulations…but it’s gotten hard to make a living.”
Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority public information representative Desta Gourley said there are approximately 47 fishing charters operating in Carteret County.
“Fishing continues to be a large draw and sought-after activity along the Crystal Coast, with a diverse array of year-round species to be found,” she said. “The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in particular brings thousands of experienced anglers to the coast.”
An instructional video is available for permit holders at the website fisheries.noaa.gov/southeast/et. Two-hour webinars are also scheduled for South Atlantic permit holders at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday. Details on the webinar are available at the website above.
Tool kits and instructional videos on the electronic reporting program are available online at the website fisheries.noaa.gov/southeast/recreational-fishing-data/southeast-hire-electronic-reporting-program.
