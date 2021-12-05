BEAUFORT — Recreational and commercial fishermen, as well as anyone with an interest in interstate fishery management, have an opportunity to participate and observe the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council at work this week.
The SAFMC is scheduled to meet Monday through Friday at Beaufort Hotel at 2440 Lennoxville Road in Beaufort. The meeting agenda includes reviewing public hearing input for a proposed Atlantic group king mackerel amendment, discussing holistic management approaches for the snapper-grouper fishery, receiving a citizen science program update and receiving a demonstration of the new SAFMC website.
One seafood industry nonprofit says the SAFMC activity most pertinent to North Carolina fish stocks, as of Wednesday, has been discussion of expanding recreational allocations in some fisheries. N.C. Fisheries Association Executive Director Glenn Skinner said in a Wednesday the council is considering expanding the recreational quota in some fisheries after studies showed the recreational landings were higher than first estimated.
“I don’t know they’re going to take any action at this meeting,” Mr. Skinner said.
While this may be the one of the most relevant items to North Carolina fishermen on the agenda, it’s not the only one, according to NCFA board member Francis “Dewey” Hemilright. He said in a Thursday email to the News-Times there is “a multitude of things encompassed in this meeting.”
Among the items Mr. Hemilright said may be of interest to local fishermen include proposed fishery management plan amendments for snowy grouper, golden tilefish, gag, greater amberjack and red porgy.
Public comment will be accepted during the meeting in person at 4 p.m. Wednesday, as well as online via webinar. Those who wish to comment online must submit a public comment registration form, available at the website safmc.wufoo.com/forms/2021-dec-council-meeting-virtual-comment-signin/.
The SAFMC manages fish stocks within the federal 200-mile limit off the Atlantic coast of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and east Florida. The council develops management plans for federal waters, located 3 to 200 miles offshore, known as the exclusive economic zone.
Additional meeting information, including a full agenda, is available at the website safmc.net/december-2021-council-meeting-details/.
