RALEIGH — A number of N.C. Division of Motor Vehicle fees will increase Wednesday.
The DMV is mandated by state law to adjust fees and rates every four years, based on the percentage change in the annual Consumer Price Index during the past four years. The increase will be 7.86% for about 90 license and registration-related fees.
Examples of the changes include a 50-cent per year increase for a regular driver license. Currently, the fee is $5 for each year of the license, which is issued for five or eight years. So, a five-year license will go up $2.50 and an eight-year license by $4.
The cost of a learner’s permit and a provisional license will increase by $1.50 overall, with a duplicate license increasing by $1.
Fees are also going up slightly for commercial driver licenses, copies of driving records and several other license related processes.
For regular private passenger vehicle registrations, the annual fee will go from $36 to $38.75.
Registration fees for commercial vehicles, motorcycles, for-hire vehicles, house trailers, low-speed vehicles and electric vehicles are among others that will also increase.
