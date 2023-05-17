BEAUFORT — Carteret County Commissioners voted 6-1 Monday night to deny a request to rezone a 2.11-acre tract at 121 Eagle Road in Newport from single-family residential to business.
The board acted after nearby residents on Kelly Lane voiced opposition in the required public hearing during the commission’s monthly session in the administration building on Courthouse Square.
Carteret County Geographic Information System (GIS) lists the owner of the property as Aurora Ruiz.
One of the public hearing speakers, Charles Tolson, said the family that owns the property already uses a larger nearby residentially zoned tract as a “dump” for big piles of concrete and other materials that he and other residents see when they look out of their homes.
“We would prefer not to have any more commercial incursion,” Tolson said, in part because the family is already – in his opinion – improperly using the residential land for commercial purposes.
“We don’t know what they will do there (the 2.1-acre tract)," Tolson sai, and repeated the old adage, “If you give an inch, they’ll take a mile.”
Tolson said that if the county rezoned the tract, he and other residents would be surrounded by commercial businesses on three sides.
Gene Foxworth, county planning director, said he had visited the site and didn’t have any environmental concerns, but noted that although there are business uses in the area, the rest of Eagle Road is occupied by residences. He added that if the board rezoned the property, it would have to be screened from the residences, just like all commercial uses that abut residential zoning districts.
But that wasn’t enough to convince commissioners.
Commissioner Chuck Shinn, who represents the area on the board, made the motion to reject the rezoning application. Board Chair Jimmy Farrington voted against the motion.
