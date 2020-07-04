Contractor wraps up James Street beach access work

EMERALD ISLE — After months of planning, a dispute with residents about the configuration and construction delays caused by rainy weather and the novel coronavirus pandemic, the renovation and improvement of the James Street beach access facility is nearly finished.
“The project is 85% complete,” Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp said this week in an email. “The golf cart parking area near Ocean Drive is almost complete.”
The town still needs to install a transition section of concrete between the new sidewalk and the new wooden walkway, Mr. Zapp said.
Then, a post-and-rope barrier will be installed to separate golf carts and pedestrians, which was the main concern of neighborhood residents who use the facility. They were particularly worried children might run in front of carts and get hit.
In addition to those improvements, the town in May tore out the wooden walkway that leads from the sidewalk and over the dunes to the beach, replacing it with a new structure. There’s also a new bike rack.
Residents near the intersection of James Street and Ocean Drive complained the first week of May – when crowds returned to town – about golf carts parking on private property.
Mr. Zapp said the beautiful weather the first weekend of May drew a large number of visitors looking for parking. With major beach access lots in town closed because of the town-imposed virus restrictions, visitors parked wherever they could find a space. As a result, the town installed temporary posts and rope to keep that from happening again until the permanent improvements could be completed.
The site includes seven regular parking spaces, one handicapped parking space, a trash receptacle and golf cart spaces.
The project contract, awarded in February by town commissioners, went to low bidder B&P Services of Cedar Point for $28,000.
