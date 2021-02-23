Watercraft center temporarily closes due to COVID-19 exposure

BEAUFORT — The Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center in downtown Beaufort will be closed to visitors through Thursday, March 4 due to a recent COVID-19 exposure at the facility.
The N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort, which operates the watercraft center, remains open to the public.
According to a release, watercraft center will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized and site employees with potential exposure to the virus will self-quarantine for 14 days, per N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and federal guidelines.
Because the watercraft center has only a few full-time employees, the site will be closed until employees are able to return to work. The lift half-model making course scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, March 6 and 7 at the watercraft center has been canceled.
Any needed contact tracing will be conducted by the Carteret County Health Department.
