Part of Cedar Point park closed to motorists as pier construction begins

CEDAR POINT — Vehicle access to the pier and kayak launch area at Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park at the end of Masonic Avenue has been closed and will remain closed for a few weeks as a contractor works to replace an old existing wooden pier with a new one.
The walking trails in the nature park will remain open to pedestrians, and parking is still available at the front of the park.
Town officials Wednesday urged pedestrians who use the park to keep away from the construction site and materials on the waterfront so closing the park completely does not become necessary.
The new pier, compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to town manager David Rief, will be 6 feet wide and 200 feet long – the same length as the existing pier – with a 16-by-21-foot platform at the end covered by a light gray metal roof to deflect heat.
There will be a bench on the platform, as well as a picnic table.
The town this spring awarded the $89,000 contract for the project to Bobby Cahoon Marine Construction of Grantsboro.
Pier construction costs will be covered by a $140,000 unsolicited, anonymous donation to the town this spring.
The remaining approximately $50,000 from the donation will allow the town to put in some picnic tables, benches and swings.
Mr. Rief is also working on designs to add restrooms to the park.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.