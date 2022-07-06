MOREHEAD CITY - Morehead City Town Council will conduct a special public meeting 3 p.m. Thursday, July 7 in the Morehead City Town Hall, 1100 Bridges St. Sources in the town offices and rumors that have circulated in town indicate that the decision may involve the town manager and possibly others.
Tuesday, the town’s Finance and Administrative Committee chaired by Councilman Harvey Walker and co-chaired by Councilman George Ballou met at 9 a.m. in the town hall. That meeting was followed by a closed session of the full town board at 11 a.m. which had been scheduled the previous Friday.
At the conclusion of the closed session Tuesday, the board convened a brief open meeting. According to Town Clerk Cathy Campbell, the only action taken at that time was a vote to hold the special public meeting scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones has not responded to phone calls and other members of the board have refused to confirm any of the rumors that are circulating in town. When asked about the reason for the special meeting, Councilman Walker refused to give any details admitting that he too had heard the street rumors that the meeting will involve the town manager but would not comment on that information
