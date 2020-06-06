CAPE CARTERET — Town commissioners have scheduled a required public hearing Monday on the proposed 2020-21 budget developed by Town Manager Zach Steffey and revised with direction from the board in two work sessions within the past few weeks.
The session will be during the panel’s regularly monthly meeting and will start at 6 p.m. on the GoToMeeting platform. Those who wish to join can do so by visiting gotomeet.me/TOCC/board-of-commissioners-meeting or by phone by dialing 1-646-749-3122 and entering access code 331-708-837.
Those who wish to submit written comments can send them to Town Clerk Sherrie Hancock at shancock@capecarteret.org or can call 252-393-8483 by noon Monday.
The proposed budget can be viewed in Ms. Hancock’s office at town hall on Dolphin Street.
Because of state law recently enacted to pertain to electronic meetings, the board must wait at least 24 hours after the public hearing before it can adopt the ordinance to enact the budget, which will go into effect Wednesday, July 1.
The proposed budget totals $1.632 million, of which $576,532, or 35.3%, is for the police department.
The department this fiscal year had seven sworn officers, including Chief Bill McKinney and a resource officer for White Oak Elementary School.
Under the new budget, there would be 7.5 officers, with a part-time officer dedicating the other half of his time as a code enforcement officer in the planning and inspections department.
For the 2019-20 year, which ends Tuesday, June 30, the total adopted budget was $1.65 million, including $535,167, or 32.4%, for the police department.
The size of the department has been the largest item of budget debates in town for the past few years.
Chief McKinney wanted eight officers for 2020-21, but agreed to the 7.5-officer compromise Mr. Steffey suggested.
Other large department expenditures include general administration at $346,918, or 21.2%, and public works at $201,118, or 12.4%.
The budget anticipates $821,643 in revenue from the property tax, which would remain 21.25 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Other large revenue sources are the state-shared sales and utilities franchise taxes, at $336,767 and $112,500, respectively.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
