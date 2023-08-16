NEWPORT — West Carteret Water Corporation officials are urging customers to shut down all irrigation systems and not use sprinklers today.
In a Facebook post this morning, Lisa Smith-Perri, general manager and executive director, said, “A little after midnight, West Carteret Water Corporation received lightning damage to our SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) and plant.
“At current, we believe it to be electronic damage and are waiting for our IT contractors. The plant is being run manually but without electronic control of elevated tanks. In addition, we only have one of four high-service pumps. We are able to pump enough for peak, summer usage with that one pump, but not enough to also handle outside watering demands.”
Smith-Perri added that after a good bit of rain overnight, watering should not be needed.
“A large portion of the excess demand in the summer goes onto the ground,” she said “We appreciate your efforts to help us today, as we will attempt to keep all tanks as full as possible in case of an emergency.
