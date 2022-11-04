NEWPORT - A train stalled blocking Highway 70 in Newport, according to an alert from Carteret County 911 Center.
The incident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and caused traffic to back up around the tracks in Newport and Morehead City.
As of 12:30 p.m., the road was clear, and the train was again functional.
No injuries were reported. The delay was caused by a mechanical issue, officials said.
