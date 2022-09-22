MOREHEAD CITY — City Manager Christopher S. Turner announced Thursday the appointment of Interim Police Chief Bryan Dixon to permanent police chief of the Morehead City Police Department.
The appointment is effective Thursday, Sept. 22. Dixon has been serving as interim police chief since July 28. It was the third time he served the city in that role.
Dixon, who was appointed deputy chief in 2015, served as commander of all divisions of the department, both operational and administrative. He has also managed the department’s accreditation, policy and risk management programs, in addition to serving as incident commander for multiple natural disasters, most recently Hurricane Florence.
Dixon is a N.C. Department of Justice certified instructor across multiple disciplines and is a member of the National Tactical Officers Association, North Carolina Police Executives Association and North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police. He joined the Morehead City Police Department in 1999.
A graduate of both Methodist University and Western Carolina University, Dixon holds a master’s degree in justice administration and a bachelor's in criminal justice. He has also served the nation in the U.S. Army as a military police soldier with the 4th Infantry Division and 514th Military Policy Company from 1993 to 1996. Dixon was awarded the Army Achievement Medal, Presidential Unit Citation and Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal.
“Bryan’s experience along the way and his time as Deputy Chief has made him uniquely qualified to step into the role of Chief and serve the citizens of Morehead City,” said Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck in his letter of support about Chief Dixon.
Chief Dixon will take his official oath of office during the next regularly scheduled city council meeting on Oct. 11. The meeting will be held in the council chambers at 1100 Bridges St., beginning at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Police Chief Dixon’s salary is $104,836.
