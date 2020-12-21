Carteret County reports 25th COVID-19 death

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County health officials announced Monday another resident recently died from complications associated with COVID-19, bringing the county’s death toll to 25.
In a release sent Monday afternoon, the county said the individual died Saturday. The person was in their 70s and reportedly had preexisting health conditions.
“The Health Department extends our condolences to the family and loved ones of this resident,” Health Director Stephanie Cannon said in the release. “As the early stages of the (COVID-19) vaccine distribution begins, it is important to continue to practice the 3W’s to lower the changes of you and your loved ones contracting COVID-19,” wearing a mask when around others, waiting 6 feet apart and washing hands often.
Meanwhile, the total number of documented COVID-19 cases increased by 55 Monday up to 2,623 cases since March. Active cases dropped to 368, down from 390 active cases reported Friday, and recovered cases total 2,230.
The number of COVID-19 patients reportedly hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City also declined Monday to nine, down from 15 reported Friday.
Though students’ last day of class before the winter break was Friday, the Carteret County public school system reported four additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday. Cases were identified at West Carteret High, Bogue Sound Elementary, Newport Middle and Croatan High schools, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases associated with public schools to 129.
The county’s latest COVID-19 case update comes as the first shipment of 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was delivered Monday to the health department. Officials will distribute the vaccine to health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents beginning Tuesday.
