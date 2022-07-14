CEDAR POINT — After several years of planning and efforts to obtain funds, Cedar Point’s kayak launch has been delivered to Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park at the end of Masonic Avenue and is ready for assembly.
“It is a 16-by-26-foot floating platform with two slips,” Town Manager David Rief said Thursday. “One of the slips is 3 feet wide and is designed to be ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible.
“It incorporates a transfer platform and safe-launch sloped surface to assist with smooth launches and to reduce overturning while entering and exiting a kayak. The second slip will be a 4-foot-wide, open-water slip suitable for canoes, paddleboards and kayaks with rudders or other subsurface extensions.”
Mr. Rief said the floating dock will be accessed from the right side of the existing pier, which the town had constructed to replace an old, dilapidated pier in place when the town bought the land for the park.
“The gangway down to floating platform will be located about 50 feet down the pier and will come off the pier at about a 45-degree angle to provide an easier transition from the pier onto the gangway,” Mr. Rief said.
“We are anticipating final assembly and installation to begin on Monday, July 25. We ask that the public stay off the various pieces while it is still unassembled on land. We are excited about this opportunity to provide town residents and guests with this improved access to Boathouse Creek and the White Oak River.
The manager thanked Donald Loveless and his crew at Safrit’s Building Supply in Cedar Point for assisting town staff with the offloading of the launch and gangway.
“They were very generous in providing the necessary equipment and driver to lift and move the five platform sections and gangway to the assembly location. The 4-foot-wide. 30-foot-long gangway weighs nearly 900 pounds, and the town had neither the equipment nor manpower to offload and move it all by hand. We certainly could not have done the work without them.”
The town received a state Division of Coastal Management grant for the project, and the grant covers 75% of costs up to a $60,000 maximum. The total cost is about $91,000.
People have been launching kayaks, canoes and paddleboards at a couple sites in the park, one near a pier and another where a sign indicates a “temporary kayak launch” site.
The town bought the land for the 56-acre park in April 2019 from the N.C. Masons for $2.8, after a successful local bond referendum, with the intent of offering passive recreation and providing a stormwater runoff buffer between nearby residential development and the river to protect and enhance water quality.
Most of the park, which opened in November 2019, is covered by a conservation easement included in the terms of a state grant the town received to help play for the purchase. That limits where facilities, such as an already constructed gazebo and future restrooms, can be built.
There are three marked trails in the heavily wooded park.
In addition, Mr. Rief said Thursday, the town public works department staff recently constructed four new picnic tables for the park. They have been placed under the picnic shelter located near the front of the park.
“Don Redfearn, the town’s public works director and woodworking hobbyist, took the lead on the project, and the tables came out beautifully,” he said.
In addition, the town has added some landscaping in various locations throughout the park.
“Landscaping was used to better identify where one of the walking trails crosses the park road, to add a bit of color to the front parking lot and to improve the ground cover appearance at the trailhead sign,” Mr. Rief said. “Other landscaping is planned for later this year.”
He said residents and visitors are pleased.
“One resident commented this morning that he can see new improvements every time he visits the park,” he said. “The Boathouse Creek Park is still a work in progress, and the town plans to continue making improvements to it as opportunities and resources become available. The next planned large improvement includes the construction of an ADA accessible parking area and walkway from the waterfront parking lot to the pier. This improvement, along with the kayak launch itself, is made possible through funding provided by the town and a N.C. Department of Coastal Management grant."
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.