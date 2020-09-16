PKS closes public safety building after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

PINE KNOLL SHORES — The town public safety building is closed to walk-in traffic due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
Town staff issued a public statement Wednesday, announcing the temporary closure of the building to walk-in traffic. Assistant Town Manager Julie Anderson said this is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 among town staff.
“The last day this staff member was at work was Sunday, Sept. 13,” Ms. Anderson said. “The town is working with the Carteret County Health Department on contact tracing and testing of additional staff members.”
Ms. Anderson said the public safety building will be professionally cleaned and sanitized.
“The vast majority of town business can be accomplished without human contact,” Ms. Anderson said. “For the health and safety of our citizens and staff, we need to be be conducting business as remotely or electronically as possible.”
The following staff members may be contacted by phone or email for the following tasks:
- Town Clerk Charlie Rocci, 252-247-4353, ext. 13, clerk@townofpks.com – trash and/or recycling, tree removal, yard waste pickup, information on upcoming meetings and public record requests.
- Tax collector Erica Reed, 252-247-4353, ext. 12, ereed@townofpks.com – property tax inquiries, property tax payments via credit card, scheduling building inspections, building permit payments and changing address for the town newsletter.
- Building inspector Jimmy Taylor, 252-723-9315, biceo@townofpks.com – Coastal Area Management Act and state building code questions and inspection results.
- Town Planner Kevin Reed, 252-247-4353, ext. 11, kreed@townofpks.com – flood zone questions, new home building process, property-specific questions, CAMA permit requirements for planned construction, tree preservation requirements and town code or ordinance questions.
- Fire and police administration staff member Shelia Bupp, 252-247-2268, PSBAAdmin@townofpks.com – re-entry pass information, golf cart registration or renewal information, residential security check information and civil citation payments.
- Police Chief Ryan Thompson, 252-247-2474, rthompson@townofpks.com – law enforcement questions or concerns and police report requests. To speak with an officer or report a crime, call 252-726-1911.
- Fire/EMS Chief Jason Baker, 252-247-2268, jbaker@townofpks.com – fire prevention questions or concerns and EMS questions or concerns. In the event of emergencies, call 911.
- Public Service Director Sonny Cunningham, 252-723-0055, scunningham@townofpks.com – street or public property questions or concerns, water service emergencies like leaks in road right-of-ways, water quality questions or concerns, responding to water meter alarms and water main location issues.
- Ms. Anderson, 252-247-4353, ext. 14, janderson@townofpks.com – budget questions, town audit questions, town administration questions and any questions for the town manager in his absence or unavailability.
- Town Manager Brian Kramer, 252-723-0013, manager@townofpks.com – the town’s current response to coronavirus, operations of all departments and the status of various town projects.
