BEAUFORT — Carteret County sheriff’s deputies recently arrested Braxton George Goodwin Jr., 45, of McKae Drive in Gloucester, on a felony charge of statutory rape of a child.
According to a release sent by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Monday, detectives arrested Mr. Goodwin Nov. 5 following a one-month investigation into reported indecent liberties with a 13-year-old juvenile. Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned the alleged incident occurred between 2019 and 2020.
Mr. Goodwin was charged with one felony count of statutory rape of a child less than 15 years of age. He has already made his first court appearance and remains in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort under a $200,000 bond.
