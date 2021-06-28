Carteret County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases Monday

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department’s Monday COVID-19 update shows a slight increase in the number of total confirmed cases and the number of active cases since the last report Friday, with hospitalizations remaining steady over the same time period.
Officials reported Monday 5,251 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Carteret County since March 2020, an increaseof seven since Friday. Of the overall total, 22 cases are currently considered active, up by one since Friday, while 5,171 people are considered recovered and 58 have died.
Meanwhile, the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City as of Monday afternoon remained at four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.