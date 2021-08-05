CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Women, Infants and Children program, or WIC, is celebrating World Breastfeeding Week, marked annually Aug. 1-7.
The theme is “Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility.” The focus this year is on how breastfeeding contributes to the survival, health and wellbeing of all, and the importance of protecting breastfeeding worldwide.
World Breastfeeding Week, or WBW, is a global campaign to raise awareness and galvanize action on themes related to breastfeeding. WBW was first celebrated in 1992 by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action and is now observed in more than 120 countries.
The Carteret County Health Department supports breastfeeding as the recommended way to feed babies and encourages actions and education that promote, protect and support breastfeeding and the health of all children. Through encouragement and healthy discussion, the local WIC Program provides healthy foods, nutrition, mother-to-mother counseling, breastfeeding education and support as well as referrals to health care professionals.
Breastfeeding is an investment for healthier moms, babies, families, organizations and communities, according to health officials. The health benefits for breastfeeding babies include stronger immune systems, fewer colds and respiratory illness, fewer ear infections, fewer cases of bacterial meningitis, better vision, lower rates of infant mortality, lower rates of sudden infant death syndrome, less illness overall and less hospitalization.
Breastfeeding is also a way to reduce poverty and is a source of food security for infants. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life then continued breastfeeding in addition to appropriate complimentary foods for at least one year or more. The World Health Organization recommends continued breastfeeding of infants and young children up to two years or longer.
For more information about breastfeeding or how to find a lactation consultant, call WIC at 252-222-7710.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.