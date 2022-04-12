CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night, April 11 declined to purchase two pieces of equipment to keep drainage pipes and culvert boxes clear to prevent flooding of property and streets. However, staff will investigate establishing agreements to rent the equipment from nearby towns that have them.
The discussion took place during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting.
The items discussed were a Ditch Witch vacuum at a cost of $26,500 and a Ramjet at $72,926. The town public works department recently tried out both, and in a memo to the board for the meeting Town Manager Zach Steffey proposed alternatives, including buying one or both with American Recovery Plan Act funds and exploring the possibility of renting equipment from a dealer or another municipality.
Commissioner Steve Martin quickly supported buying both since the ARPA funds are available now and the town might not be able to afford the equipment if those funds are used for something else.
He made a motion to act now, and got a second from Commissioner Charlie Morgan, but it failed by a 2-3 vote, with commissioners Jeff Waters, Cameron Watts and Don Miller voting “no.”
After that, Mr. Martin made a motion to buy only the Ditch Witch, again received a second from Mr. Martin, but it, too, failed by a 2-3 vote.
Mr. Waters strongly recommended renting the equipment when needed. Mr. Steffey said in his memo “the equipment would be utilized on an annual or bi-annual basis which means that the equipment would be sitting unused for the majority of the year. The Ditch Witch would be utilized more frequently than the jetting machine as it can be modified to clear out culverts under driveways.”
“If the Public Works Department were to undertake a large-scale driveway culvert cleanout project, this would take one to two months to complete. The town should be prepared to replace any culvert piping that is damaged in the cleanout process.”
Mr. Watts called a decision to buy the equipment “premature,” and like Mr. Waters, supported renting.
Mr. Martin disagreed and said that if the town rents the equipment, it would need to be a budgeted item every year and the costs would add up.
Mayor Will Baker agreed with the majority.
“I’d suggest talking to the other towns,” he said.
Mr. Steffey said he would do that and bring the results of those talks back to the board for its May meeting.
Also during the meeting, the board voted to spend $7,500 for engineering and survey work to replace the culvert boxes and culvert pipe on Neptune Court, which have deteriorated badly in recent years. The town staff has submitted grant applications for money for stormwater projects at Neptune Court and other flooding hotspots, Mr. Steffey said.
“If engineering, surveying and permitting is completed at this project location and grant funding comes to fruition in the future, the town could then utilize these funds … for the construction phase of the project,” Mr. Steffey said.
He added that if no grant money comes in, the town could use ARPA funds to pay for the construction.
The successful motion by Mr. Watts added that the town should ask the engineer, John Freshwater of Crystal Coast Engineering, how much it would cost to get the engineering and survey work done for stormwater management improvements at the other hotspots.
That motion passed 5-0.
Mr. Martin said the town should already have been using ARPA money to do stormwater management improvements.
“We need to get something done,” he said. “It’s about time this (stormwater) issue is put to bed.”
