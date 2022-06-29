CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Tuesday night adopted a resolution to get the ball rolling toward a receiving a loan to buy a $935,000 tract with a building for future use as recreation space, office and storage space and community events.
The unanimous vote came during the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
The resolution authorizes Town Manager David Rief to file the necessary paperwork to get the N.C. Local Government Commission to approve a financing agreement to buy the 1.71-acre tract and the old Cedar Point Gymnastics building, also on Sherwood Avenue, across the street from the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department.
Town commissioners approved the purchase in open session after a closed session during a meeting in May.
The state Local Government Commission is expected to consider the town’s paperwork during its Aug. 2 meeting, and the town hopes to close on the purchase on or before Oct. 7.
“The town (has) received a couple of loan offers and will hold a special meeting on July 11 at 6:30 (p.m.) to conduct a public hearing on entering into a loan contract with First Bank for $735,000,” Mr. Rief said in an email Monday. “It was the most competitive bid we received, with a rate of 3.6%.” The loan term would be 15 years.
The town plans to complete the purchase using $200,000 in savings.
The property is owned by Deer Creek LLC, whose president, L.A. Johnson, accepted the town’s offer in May.
“The purchase is to include an existing building measuring 75’ x 100’ with a 20’ x 40’ extension on one side,” Mr. Rief said in a previous email. “The interior includes a reception area, offices, bathrooms, storage space, a 1,500-square-foot mezzanine and an open gym area.”
No tax rate increase is anticipated because of the purchase,
Before agreeing to the purchase in May, the board discussed several factors in favor of the move.
Among them, Mr. Rief said, is the fact that the property is close to the town hall, which is at the other end of Sherwood Avenue, just off Highway 58, and it’s also close to Western Park, the county-operated facility off VFW Road.
In addition, he said, it’s across the street from the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department and adjoins proposed new development expected along Old Highway 58.
Walmart is selling 28 acres for development at the intersection of Highway 58 and Old Highway 58.
Additional facts in favor of the purchase, according to Mr. Rief, include “the costs of acquiring an existing building versus costs and length of time to construct a new building, and the plethora of potential uses for not only the building but the property.”
Mr. Rief said that during discussion about development of the town’s new comprehensive plan, “Numerous residents indicated) a strong desire for more recreational opportunities.”
In the resolution the board adopted Tuesday, Mr. Rief explained to the LGC the reason the town is seeking the loan.
“The proposed contract is preferable to a bond issue for the same purpose because the cost of the proposed undertaking exceeds the amount that can be prudently raised from currently available appropriations, unappropriated fund balances, and non-voted bonds that could be issued … in the current fiscal year…” he said.
In the most recent audit, he added, “the Town’s unrestricted fund balance was $1,048,802. Being located along the coast, the Town has a policy of maintaining an unrestricted fund balance of at least 45% of the current general budget amount to provide a measure of protection in the event of a hurricane.
“With this policy in place, the Town could provide up to $576,841 toward the purchase price of the property, leaving a balance of $358,159 to be funded elsewhere. The Town currently generates approximately $41,816 for each cent of ad valorem tax assessed. The Town would have to increase its tax rate by 8.56 cents in order to generate enough funds to pay for the property in a single tax year.”
Even if that tax increase took place, it couldn’t be done until the 2023-34 fiscal year and “the funds generated would be received long after the time to close on the purchase of the property.” The town’s property tax, adopted by commissioners for fiscal year 2022-23, which begins July 1, is 14.75 cents per $100 of assessed value. The 2023-24 fiscal year will begin on July 1, 2023.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
