MOREHEAD CITY — The city has laid off more than a dozen employees due to a budget shortfall as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Jerry Jones confirmed the layoffs to the News-Times Monday. City Manager Ryan Eggleston said the city laid off 10 full-time employees and an additional “eight or so” part-time employees. He said the layoffs were across several departments.
Mr. Eggleston said Morehead City anticipates “significant” impacts to the budget as a result of lost revenues due to the pandemic.
The city council will meet for a budget workshop Tuesday afternoon to discuss the impacts.
This is a developing report.
