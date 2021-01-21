EMERALD ISLE — Chief Tony Reese of the Emerald Isle Police Department plans to retire at the end of June.
Chief Reese, 50, previously worked for the Greenville Police Department and came to Emerald Isle as a part-time officer in 1999. He served as patrol officer, worked in internal affairs, was chief detective, grant management officer and assistant chief under former Chief Jeff Waters. He was appointed interim chief when Mr. Waters retired, then was appointed to the top post in January 2017.
“It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to have served the officers and citizens of Emerald Isle,” he said in an email interview Monday. “I am so very proud of the men and women that serve this department and our profession. I am also very thankful for the people of the community they serve.”
Chief Reese will be eligible for full state retirement benefits for 30 years of service.
“I can’t express in words my appreciation for the support over the years in every role I have played as part of this wonderful team,” he said of Emerald Isle’s officers and residents. “I have every confidence (they) will both continue to thrive and be successful, because I know how much they care about Emerald Isle.”
According to town 2021 goals documents, Assistant Chief Mike Panzarella, formerly of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, will be named interim chief Thursday, July 1, and the town will begin a search for a permanent chief.
“The Emerald Isle Police Department is an exceptionally well-run and professional law enforcement organization. Chief Tony Reese is an exemplar. He embodies the definition of a servant leader,” Town Manager Matt Zapp told the News-Times.
He said he saw no reason to make any changes in the department because of the chief’s departure and added that the decision on his replacement is “extremely important.”
“Emerald Isle will continue its community oriented approach to policing. The next chief must be an exceptional listener, communicator and leader. We have come to expect excellence throughout the department and our incoming chief will be responsible for fostering that culture.”
During his tenure in the top post in the department and before, Chief Reese said he was “a firm believer that it takes a community to police a community.
“It is important for law enforcement to be a part of the community and not apart from the community,” he said. “We have to work collectively to achieve our goals. I believe education of the community is vital so they understand what we do and why we do it.
“At the same time,” he added, “we have to know what their concerns are and what they see as being important so we know where to focus our resources. I believe this is essential in both building trust and reducing crime.”
Chief Reese focused on ongoing training for officers and said he believes it’s essential and has been effective.
“I would put the professionalism and training of our officers up against any department in the state,” he said. “Our goal is to be the best we can be for our profession and our community. I am proud to be a part of this team and to have had the opportunity to serve a community that is so engaged and that cares so much.”
Still, he believes even great police departments can get better, so the effort to improve must never stop.
“I hope the department will continue to work towards [sic] building relationships with the community and fostering partnerships that will allow us to continue our current trend of reducing crime for Emerald Isle,” the chief said, noting the goal is “zero crime.”
He said he is grateful to the town administration, the mayor and commissioners for their continuous support of the department and thankful all involved have made sure the officers are some of the best-equipped in the state.
Chief Reese also said he loves the family atmosphere of working in the town.
“Not only the department is a family, but the whole community seems like a family when we are faced with challenges and adversity,” he said.
He plans to continue teaching basic law enforcement to students at Coastal Community College in Jacksonville, will stay connected to the law enforcement community and has been exploring options to start a business, but he wants to travel and spend more time with his grandchildren.
