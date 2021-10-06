After 3 months of back and forth, Peletier leaves practice hours for racetracks unchanged

PELETIER — Peletier commissioners voted 3-2 Monday night not to increase the hours drivers can practice at racetracks in town under the outdoor entertainment ordinance.
The decision followed a public hearing during the board’s monthly meeting in town hall off Highway 58. After the vote, Mayor Dale Sowers said the board would have to revisit the issue next month because a four-fifths majority vote was necessary to adopt the motion by Commissioner Dan Taylor to leave the hours as they are.
However, after the News-Times questioned that statement Tuesday, the mayor changed his position and said another vote will not be necessary to leave the hours as they are.
Town attorney John Tantum was not available for comment Tuesday.
Commissioners Walter Krause, David Bragg and Mr. Taylor voted for the motion not to increase hours, and commissioners Larry Rhue and Alice Dunn voted against it.
The only racetrack in town is Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway, and the issue that has led to three months of debate is noise.
During the public hearing, the track’s owner, Bob Lowery, defended his proposal to add afternoon practice hours Tuesday and Thursday to the hours already allowed Wednesday, Friday and Sunday afternoons. The proposed new hours would be Tuesday from 2 to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m.
“We just want to be able to run our business,” he said, adding that the track brings in customers who help other businesses in the area.
Mr. Lowery contends many of the drivers have other jobs and need the flexibility of additional hours to make sure they’re able to get in their practice before races, which are usually Saturday nights. He said the noise is not constant because practice isn’t constant during the hours its allowed.
Tim Quinn, who is running for town commission in the Tuesday, Nov. 2 election and got into a verbal scuffle with the mayor at the September meeting, agreed.
“It is a business and the track brings dollars into the county,” he said. “I ask that you consider that.”
Others disagreed.
Tammy Collins, a resident of Five Aprils Drive, said she doesn’t understand why so many practice days are needed, and said the noise bothers her at times.
Cameron Watson, a town planning board member and son of the late Bobby Watson, opposed the additional practice hours and said during the hearing he believes the existing ordinance, which was amended in late 2020 to cover racetracks, is “solid.” The board adopted the amendment after there were complaints about noise from several races that ran late into the night.
Commissioner Rhue strongly supported adding more practice hours.
The town, he said, “should not have a thing to do” with how Mr. Lowery runs his business.
“I don’t understand how we can even consider not letting them have the time to practice,” he added. “We were elected to represent the whole town, not three or four people.”
Peletier faces major development-related issues and needs to focus on those things, looking five to 10 years down the road, Mr. Rhue said.
Mayor Sowers, who has strongly opposed additional practice hours, but votes only to break ties, said he doesn’t dislike the track. He urged commissioners to “take into account everything all the people have said” during the hearing.
The mayor also defended the existing ordinance.
“We worked on it for a year and it seemed to be working well for most of the citizens,” he said.
It appears the issue of additional hours is over, at least for now.
The board voted 3-1, with Mr. Krause absent, in its August meeting to amend its ordinance and allow the extra hours. However, the day after that meeting, Mayor Sowers said he’d made a mistake and should have specified the vote was whether to schedule a public hearing on the change for the September meeting, not to immediately amend the ordinance. As a result, the board voted 3-2 at its September meeting to hold the public hearing in October.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.