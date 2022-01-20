Carteret County residents make preparations, brace for winter weather

CARTERET COUNTY — James Burns of Havelock was among many area residents purchasing bags of ice melt pellets Thursday at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Morehead City in preparation for a blast of winter weather expected overnight Thursday and Friday.
“I’m buying some to put out on my sidewalk at home and for our church,” he said.
Throughout eastern North Carolina, maintenance crews with the N.C. Department of Transportation prepared roadways in advance of the storm to prevent icing. NCDOT communications officer Tim Hass said Thursday crews had pretreated all bare pavement routes and elevated bridges with brine.
Bare pavement routes, according to Mr. Hass, are those routes identified to have significant impact on the entire county. In Carteret, that includes U.S. Highway 70 and N.C. highways 24, 101, 58 and 12.
"We anticipate bringing all employees in early Friday morning ahead of the forecast temperature drop, to monitor and react to any icing that may occur," he added.
The Carteret County public school system announced Thursday it would operate on a remote schedule Friday for students and staff. Some sporting events were moved from Friday to Thursday to get ahead of the storm.
According to the latest forecast issued Thursday morning by the National Weather Service’s Newport office, there is a winter storm advisory in effect for eastern Carteret County and an ice storm warning for western Carteret County. Up to half an inch of ice is possible in some areas, with freezing rain and some snow expected to be mixed in with precipitation starting around 2 a.m. Friday.
Power outages are also a possibility with winter storms, one that power crews are preparing for. According to a release Wednesday from the Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative, the weight of ice and snow can bring limbs down onto power lines, causing them to sag and snap, resulting in power outages. The weight of the snow and ice itself can also cause lines to break.
Further, winter outages can be of longer duration than others because icy conditions make the restoration process especially difficult for line crews.
“Our priority is safety, whether driving to an outage or working on downed power lines,” said Melissa Glenn, CCEC communications specialist. “Fortunately, because our employees all live and work here and our equipment is here, restoration crews are always on site and can begin work immediately. In fact, they began preparing for the approaching storm on Wednesday by stocking trucks with equipment they might need, sharpening chainsaws and packing up plenty of extra warm clothes.”
CCEC also has tree trimming and contract crews in the area on standby.
In preparation for a potential power outage, many residents were out buying supplies Thursday at Lowe’s Home Improvement and Walmart.
“We’ve had a lot of customers coming out and we’ve sold through most of our stock of rock salt and ice melt,” Lowe’s Home Improvement supervisor Kevin Grimes said. “We’ve sold a lot of gas heaters and we’re selling a lot of propane.”
Mr. Grimes added that Lowe’s Home Improvement plans to stay open as long as possible.
“There are no plans to close at this time, within the bounds of safety for our employees. We want to help our customers with their needs as long as we can,” he said.
Several customers were coming from Onslow and Craven county to purchase supplies in Carteret because items had sold out in their area.
Shannon Wilson, an employee at Best Western in Swansboro, was purchasing bags of ice melt pellets at Lowes.
“They’ve sold out of everything down where I live,” she said.
As well as purchasing nonperishable food items, some residents were thinking about their animal friends.
Shirley Zeigler of Newport was purchasing large bags of birdseed at Lowe’s.
“I needed birdseed and wanted to make sure I had some in stock ahead of the storm,” she said as an employee helped her load the large bags. “Now I’m heading to Walmart to pick up some bread and a few other items.”
As for safety measures regarding downed power lines, CCEC reminds residents of the following:
· A power line does not need to be sparking or arcing to be energized. Assume all low and downed lines are energized and dangerous. If you see a downed or sagging line, call your power provider.
· Motorists should never drive over a downed line as snagging a line could pull down a pole or other equipment and cause other hazards.
The American Red Cross also offered several safety tips regarding the storm.
“Red Cross is working with our local partners to monitor conditions and support requests from emergency management,” said Barry Porter, regional CEO of the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina. “To help keep people safe, the Red Cross encourages families to be mindful when heating their homes with space heaters, limit travel, to dress in layers before going outside, and bring pets indoors.”
Red Cross offered several tips to prepare and stay safe during winter storms:
· Protect pipes from freezing.
· Caulk and weather strip doors and windowsills to keep cold air out. Install storm windows or cover windows with plastic from the inside to provide an extra layer of insulation to keep cold air out.
· Make sure you have enough heating fuel on hand. Conserve fuel. Winter storms can last for several days, placing great demand on electric, gas and other fuel distribution systems.
· Stay indoors and wear warm clothes. Layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing will keep you warmer than a bulky sweater. If you feel too warm, remove layers to avoid sweating. If you feel chilled, add layers.
· Check on relatives, neighbors and friends, particularly if they are elderly or if they live alone.
· Heat sources such as space heaters, fireplaces or wood and coal stoves can pose a fire hazard, and fatal fires peak in the early morning hours when most people are sleeping.
· All heaters need space. Keep children, pets and things that can burn (paper, matches, bedding, furniture, clothing, carpets and rugs) at least 3 feet away from heating equipment.
· If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, such as ceramic tile floor, not on rugs, carpets or near bedding or drapes. Plug power cords directly into outlets, never into an extension cord.
· Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended and use a glass or metal fire screen to keep fire and embers in the fireplace.
· Never use a cooking range, oven, charcoal or gas grill to heat your home.
· Turn off portable space heaters every time you leave the room or go to sleep.
· Keep in your vehicle the following items:
· A windshield scraper and small broom. A small sack of sand for generating traction under wheels and a set of tire chains or traction mats. Matches in a waterproof container. A brightly colored (preferably red) cloth to tie to the antenna.
· An emergency supply kit, including warm clothing.
· Keep your vehicle’s gas tank full so you can leave right away in an emergency and to keep the fuel line from freezing.
· Don’t follow other vehicles too closely. Sudden stops are difficult on snowy roadways.
· Don’t use cruise control when driving in winter weather.
· Don’t pass snowplows.
· Ramps, bridges and overpasses freeze before roadways.
Editor's note: This article was last updated at 1:35 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, to include more information.
Reporter Elise Clouser contributed to this report.
