Morehead City approves annexation requests

MOREHEAD CITY — The city council last week approved two separate voluntary contiguous annexation requests for adjacent properties on Bridges Street extension.
The Morehead City Council held public hearings on the annexation requests during its regular monthly meeting Sept. 8 in the municipal building. The council previously received background information on the requests during a workshop meeting Sept. 1.
The first annexation request was from Psalm 127 Partners LLC for a 0.45-acre property at 4908 Bridges St. extension zoned CH (highway commercial) district. The property has a tax value of $175,538, which will generate $667.04 in annual revenues with the current 38-cent tax rate.
The next annexation request came from Thomas and Glenda Anthony for a 0.47-acre property at 4910 Bridges St. extension, also zoned CH district. The tax value on that property is $202,222, which will generate $768.44 in annual tax revenues.
For both annexations, water and sewer will be accessed from Bridges Street Extension, with all costs associated with extending water/sewer service to the newly annexed properties the responsibility of the owners.
The council held public hearings on both requests, but nobody spoke during either hearing. The council unanimously approved the requests.
The council’s Sept. 8 meeting was the first to feature new audio-visual technology purchased using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES, funds. The council chambers where the city council meets features a new camera and audio system meant to improve the quality of electronic meetings.
“I think this is really a step up from what we’ve had,” Councilman David Horton said. “…This was the best meeting, technology-wise, since COVID-19.”
In other business, the council also adopted the consent agenda for Sept. 8, which included the following items:
- Approved the minutes of the Aug. 4 workshop and Aug. 11 regular meeting.
- Accepted the finance director’s report and tax collector’s report.
- Accepted notice of tax overpayments in the amount of $66,564.29 for August.
- Approved requests for refunds of overpayments in the amount of $60,702.28 for August.
- Accept the sale of surplus under ordinance threshold report for fiscal year 2019-20.
- Accepted contingency budget amendments.
- Adopted general fund budget ordinances 2020-14 and 15.
- Adopted water and sewer capital project fund budget ordinance amendment 2020-16.
- Adopted resolution 2020-R-35 and R-36 of plan consistency for Unified Development Ordinance amendments.
- Adopted ordinance 2020-O-7, establishing “school zones” with Morehead City.
- Adopted resolution 2020-R-45 authorizing the city manager to submit a CARES Act plan to Carteret County.
- Approved a personnel policies addendum in response to Families First Coronavirus Response Act amendment No. 1.
- Approved a Duke Energy Progress easement request for 1100 Bridges St.
- Approved the purchase of four Tempus cardiac monitors/defibrillators from Code Blue for $159,902.92.
- Approved a proposed new custodian position.
- Accepted a proposed mission statement for Morehead City which reads, “Morehead City is dedicated to the well-being and safety or our community through exceptional service with a warm coastal smile.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.