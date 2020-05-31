ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach and Pine Knoll Shores first responders, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, are searching for a person reported floating in the water Sunday afternoon off the Atlantic Beach strand.
Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Mike Simpson said a family reported seeing a body floating between 300 and 500 feet off the beach near the Circle about 2:22 p.m. Sunday. Two lifeguards on duty also reported seeing a body floating in the same area.
An Atlantic Beach Fire and Rescue jet ski was dispatched to the vicinity where the body was located, but Chief Simpson said the first responder lost sight of the body.
Pine Knoll Shores Fire and Rescue were called in to assist with the search, and the department also provided a jet ski.
The U.S. Coast Guard has sent a 47-foot patrol boat as well as a search and rescue helicopter from Elizabeth City to assist with the search.
“So far no one has reported anyone missing, but we are continuing the search,” Chief Simpson said. “We will probably call off the search later tonight but keep monitoring the beach and the surf over the next couple of days.”
The person spotted was reportedly a white male.
