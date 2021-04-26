Cedar Point commission to review 2 subdivisions Tuesday

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners Tuesday night will consider plans for two new residential subdivisions, one large and one small, on opposite ends of town.
The board’s regular meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
Commissioners discussed the 83-lot Bridge View project and the nine-lot Flipper’s Cove subdivision during their work session Thursday in town hall. In both cases, they asked the project engineer, Jonathan McDaniel of Parker and Associates, to go back to his two clients to firm up some details so the board can approve the projects Tuesday.
Bridge View is to be built on about 46 acres on the south side of Highway 24, between the Magens Bay subdivision and Bogue Sound RV Park. The property is near the intersection of highways 24 and 58 and abuts Bogue Sound.
During the meeting Thursday, Magens Bay resident Charlie Denmead expressed strong concern about the amount of traffic the project would generate in an already very congested area.
“It’s getting worse all the time,” he said, and added that he was concerned about yet another curb cut in that stretch of the highway.
He also said he and other Magens Bay residents are fearful trying to turn left and head west or trying to turn right to head east on Highway 24 out of their development.
Town manager David Rief said the plan doesn’t show a curb cut. Instead, access to the large subdivision would be through existing streets that lead into Bojangles, GoGas and the former Sound Bank building. In fact, Mr. Rief said Cedar Point has eliminated existing curb cuts on the highway as part of the approval of some projects in recent years.
Still, Mayor Scott Hatsell indicated he and other board members know traffic is bad, not just because of development in Cedar Point and Cape Carteret, but also because of the rapid development and increased tourism in nearby Emerald Isle.
“Everybody’s coming here,” he said.
Commissioners and the manager have indicated the N.C. Department of Transportation has long range plans to improve safety on Highway 24 through Cedar Point, perhaps making it more of a controlled-access road, but Mayor Hatsell said that won’t make traffic flow better, just more safely.
Town officials say they have little choice but to approve development projects that meet town requirements.
Commissioner Gary Bray, who lives in Magens Bay, said some of his neighbors have expressed concern about whether Bridge View – with homes on 15,000-square-foot lots instead of the 20,000-square-foot lots as in Magens Bay – will be screened from existing residents.
Mr. McDaniel said there would be a 6-foot privacy fence, and Mr. Bray said he thought that would be sufficient.
Flipper’s Cove is proposed closer to the western end of town, at 325 Highway 24, on the north side of the highway, between Ash Street and Cedar Lane. It’s bordered on two sides by canals and is just east of Salty Air Market. The property totals 4.3 acres.
In both developments, commissioners’ questions Thursday night centered on whether the plans met the town’s requirements for 10% open/recreation area. Neither does, according to Mr. McDaniel, so commissioners indicated they’d be willing to accept a payment in lieu of meeting the requirement, as allowed under the town’s Unified Development Ordinance.
The UDO allows payment of 10% of the market value of the property if the standard isn’t met. However, the payment can be proportionally smaller, based on what percentage of the space requirement is met.
The town would use the money to provide recreation space nearby, if possible.
Mr. McDaniel said Thursday he would talk to his clients and see how to proceed.
The Bridge View developer is listed on the plan submitted to the town as Cedar Point Developers LLC of Jacksonville.
The Flipper’s Cove property owners are Keith and Carla Buckhold of Swansboro.
The town planning board earlier this month recommended commissioners approve the plans for both subdivisions.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
