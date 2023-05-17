MOREHEAD CITY – Morehead City Fire and EMS responded to a structure fire within Willis Mobile Home Park at 3108 Bridges Street around 3 pm May 16. Multiple parties called the fire in and all three Morehead City fire stations and Police responded.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. The fire was contained by 3:30 p.m. Two adjacent structures sustained minor heat damage as well.
